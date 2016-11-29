St. Lawrence School win ‘Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17’

Nashik : St. Lawrence beat Rasbihari International School in the final to lift ‘Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17’ at the Golf Club ground here yesterday.

Rasbihari International school won the toss and chose to bat first. Rasbihari scored 129 runs in 50 overs at the loss of all wickets and set the target of 130 runs in front of opponent team.

In the run chase, St Lawrence school could achieve the target in 33.4 overs only. Mast. Aditya Pande from St Lawrence was declared ‘man of the match’. He scored 52 runs in 72 balls.

Later, the much awaited closing ceremony of the Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 took place at the Golf Club ground. The event was graced by the presence of NDCA president Vinod Shah, secretary Sameer Rakte, COO K D Singh, Rasbihari International School principal Mrs Bindu Vijaykumar and administrator Nivedita Kamod.

The esteemed guest Shah appreciated the effort taken by Rasbihari International for initiating the Cricket Trophy tournament and consistently ensuring its excellence from the past 13 years.

He mentioned that Maharashtra has got excellent players from these matches.

Rasbihari students, Gayatri Dhikale and Pranjal Patil of grade 10th anchored the closing ceremony.

The programme concluded with Vande Mataram sung by the school choir students. All the schools appreciated the efforts put in by Rasbihari for organising this mega event which gives a platform for the young cricketers to exhibit their talent.