Shiv Sena emerges winner in four Municipal Councils in the district

Nashik : The results for Yeola, Nandgaon, Manmad, Sinnar, Bhagur and Satana Municipal Council elections were declared yesterday. Nationalist Congress Party received a jolt due to

The rule of NCP also ended at Nandgaon and Manmad as Shiv Sena won there. The Waje faction registered a win in Sinnar. Retaining its dominance, Shiv Sena under district chief Vijay Karanjkar, retained its rule in Bhagur. Shahar Vikas Aghadi created history in Satana by winning the Municipal Council election there.

Shiv Sena retained its single-handed rule in Bhagur by winning 16 posts. The counting of votes began in Mauli mangal karyalaya at Vihitgaon, at 10 am. The results were declared within an hour. Shiv Sena candidate Anita Karanjkar received 5,420 votes to get elected as chairperson.

The results at Satana were shocking. Repeating the history during the elections in 2001, Shahar Vikas Aghadi’s Sunil Dodha More got elected as president of Satana Municipal Council. He received total 8491 votes. Barring current chairperson Sulochana Chavan, people gave

BJP won six seats, whereas Shahar Vikas Aghadi won 6 posts. NCP grabbed 5 seats and Congress got 2 seats. Independents got elected on two seats, whereas Shiv Sena failed to open its account here.

Bhujbal received a huge jolt in the elections which were held at Yeola in his absence. BJP-Shiv Sena alliance registered a win after 15 years. Sena-BJP alliance candidate Bandu Kshirsagar defeated NCP candidate Ushatai Shinde by 767 votes for the post of president.

NCP got highest 10 seats. Shiv Sena won 5 seats, whereas BJP got 4 seats. Independents won 5 seats. Congress failed to win a single seat.

Shiv Sena-RPI candidate Padmavati Dhatrak defeated NCP candidate Rupali Pagare by 3,146 votes to get elected as chairperson of Manmad Municipal Council.

Out of the total 31 seats, Shiv Sena won 18 seats, whereas RPI got two seats. NCP won five seats, whereas Congress got 5 seats. An Independent won one seat.

BJP failed to win a single seat despite public meetings by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde.

Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Kavade defeated NCP’s Arun Patil to get elected as president of Nandgaon Municipal Council.

Shiv Sena won 11 seats, whereas NCP got 4 seats and Congress won two seats. BJP failed to open its account.

Shiv Sena won Sinnar Municipal Council under leadership of MLA Rajabhau Waje. It got 17 seats, whereas BJP won 10 seats. One independent won here.

Sena’s Kiran Dagale defeated his rival BJP candidate Ashok More by 4297 votes to get elected as president of the Municipal Council.