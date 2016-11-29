HC grants interim bail to Chumbhale till Dec 15

Nashik :The Mumbai High Court granted 17 days’ interim bail yesterday again to the accused in a rape case Ajinkya Chumbhale.

As court prima facie expressed its opinion that section of rape does not apply in this case, the defence received a huge blow. The final hearing on this plea will be held before justice Sadhana Jadhav on December 15.

The district and sessions court had given a period of 5 days to Chumbhale after it had rejected his interim bail plea.

Accordingly, he filed his bail plea in the High Court. The hearing over this was held before justice Sadhana Jadhav yesterday.

Public prosecutors and defence lawyers argued in the court and defended their sides. After hearing both sides, the HC extended the term of the interim bail plea till December 15 and made it clear that final hearing over this will be held on the same day.