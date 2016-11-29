Fine of Rs 36 lakh recovered through towing Action against 35,672 vehicles in last 9 months

Nashik: The police department took action against 35,672 vehicles in last 9 months in assistance with the contractor through towing which has been started to improve traffic in the city. It recovered a fine of Rs. 35.89 lakh from them.

Considering vehicle problem and indisciplined traffic in the city, police administration started to take action against those parking their vehicles illegally nine months ago. The then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan had decided to start towing for lifting the vehicles. Following completion of e-tender process, the contract was offered to the contractor. He started to lift two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Feb 10. Citizens were opposing this as there are no arrangements for vehicle parking at many places.

As the contractor was lifting the costly four-wheelers carelessly, they were getting damaged. As a result there were arguments among employees of the contractors and citizens at the beginning. Arguments were also taking place among vehicle owners, personnel working with the contractor and police personnel over compensation for damage to the vehicles.

Following opposition from many places, the city police commissionerate had issued instructions to the contractor for this.

As it was decided not to lift the vehicles until modernisation of the equipments, car towing was stopped for some days. Taking action against the two-wheelers, police and the contractor have recovered a huge fine. Highest fine of Rs. 5.36 lakh was recovered in June. Before this the fine of Rs. 5.14 lakh was recovered in May. Rs. 3.800 lakh was recovered in the form of fine in February.

As administration was acting against two-wheelers earlier, citizens stated that it was discriminating between poor and rich. Taking benefit of this, car owners were parking their vehicles at any place in the city. Police administration with the help of jammers had tried to take action against the four-wheelers, but it failed.

Following instructions to make available proper system to lift the four-wheelers, the contractor had made available new cranes on November 7.

The car towing has been started again. As a result, there is increase in the amount of fine. It is still not clear whether vehicle owners have been disciplined or not due to this.