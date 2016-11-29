Newspaper vendor becomes smart now!

Nashik : Some IT experts have come together and developed a useful mobile app for the newspaper vendors. As they can maintain their daily account and information with the help of this app, they will become smart now.

The application was inaugurated by Jitendra Bhave, city chief of newspaper vendors association Chandrakant Pawar, chief of Nashik Road division Kishore Sonawane, Dutta Thakre, Vinod Kor and other office bearers at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium.

Jitendra Bhave on the occasion stated that life of the newspaper vendor has always remained full of struggle and they have also remained a deprived section.

Some IT experts have prepared the useful app for this neglected component. They have become organised now and are ready to achieve progress.

This app will play a huge role in this. Through this, the newspaper vendor will step into the digital age, he opined.

Wisdom Academy has prepared this app. Harshal Alkari and Ashish Tayade took initiative for this.

After seeing the sufferings of the newspaper vendors, he got an idea to prepare this app, informed Alkari.

This application has been prepared after taking guidance of office bearers of the newspaper vendors and information about what they expect in this app, he added. Newspaper vendors from city and suburban areas were present in large numbers for the programme.