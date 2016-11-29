Demonetisation is beginning of economic revolution: Bokil

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes will prove very useful to end terrorism, corruption and unemployment. As it is beginning of ‘acche din’, citizens should stand by this decision for the

As it is beginning of ‘acche din’, citizens should stand by this decision for the well being of the country, stated renowned economist and leader of economic revolution Anil Bokil. MLA Devyani Pharande had organised his lecture on the subject ‘economic revolution’ at Kalidas auditorium on the backdrop of demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

Bokil said that though he had the formula for a new economic revolution since last 16 years, rulers had not paid any attention to it. When Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he took information about this. At that time he had assured about the implementation of this.

This demonetisation which forced average people to stand in queues, is not limited to pull out black money only. It has many facets.

Terrorism which has spread at global level is the origin of black money. Following this decision, their funding has got choked. Crores of unemployed youth in the country will get loan from banks at very low interest rates.

Crores of unemployed youth in the country will get loan from banks at very low interest rates. Purchasing power of the country will increase through this and newer ways of development will be opened, he added.

Though there are some difficulties due to demonetisation, people did stand in queues outside fair price shops earlier. They should bear this to secure future of their children, urged Bokil.

On the point of GDP raised by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the parliament, he stated though it is true that GDP will come down, it will not be on a permanent basis. The effects will be temporary. As currency will circulate on large scale through banks then, it will be useful for improvement of country's economy. There is no possibility of slowdown in the country due to demonetisation, Bokil reassured.

The effects will be temporary. As currency will circulate on large scale through banks then, it will be useful for improvement of country’s economy. There is no possibility of slowdown in the country due to demonetisation, Bokil reassured.

The country is moving now towards ‘digital money’ transactions. The upcoming period will be of digital transactions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking his decision under the Constitution of India. As country is running on it, economic revolution will never violate its principles, he clarified.

Some media houses are taking a negative stand against the decision of demonetisation, alleged Bokil. The proposed GST system by

The proposed GST system by central government is proper for a country having limited population.

He lamented upon the fact that universities and experts are not analysing this. He also expressed the need to implement a taxless-cashless economy system.

The demonetisation decision will catapult India to a world leader, Bokil informed. Nashikites gave overwhelming response to the lecture by Anil Bokil. Industrialists, builders, businessmen and prominent personalities from various sectors were present to listen to Bokil. Many citizens stood outside the auditorium and watched Bokil on the screen.