Patriotic songs inspire masses even today: Dr Bhanose

Nashik: Patriotism is an emotional attachment to a nation. Patriotism may be strengthened through inspirational songs, thus expressed management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Dwarka are Senior Citizens Group had organised a special programme on the eve of 26/11 to give grand salutation to the martyrs. Mr. Munshettiwar compered the programme. Lady police constables were felicitated by group chairman Ravindra Kulkarni.

Dr Bhanose on this occasion sang a patriotic song which was sung by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Mr Dixit and his team sang other songs. All senior citizens paid their salutations to the martyrs.

Vote of thanks were proposed by Dattatray Kulkarni. Anant Panchakshari, Prabhakar Amrutkar, Abhay Mulay, Priya Munshettiwar, Gulzar Kokani, Prakash Thakur and more than 50 senior citizens attended the programme.