Stroke victim’s wife donates his organs

Nashik: The family of a stroke patient in Nashik has set a great example for the society by donating the organs of Mr. Sunil Deoram Ighe, who suffered a stroke last week and had irreversible brain damage.

Retrieval of vital organs like Heart, Liver and Kidneys is a rare event in a city like Nashik, where awareness about organ donation is very low and often old customs or religious sentiments come in the way.

But the patient’s wife Ms. Vandana Sunil Ighe and their son took a courageous decision to donate his body for retrieval of vital organs.

They expressed their desire to Dr. Dhananjay Duberkar, Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Nashik, who was treating Mr Ighe.

The patient was shifted to Wockhardt Hospitals as the hospital is recognized for organ harvesting and is a leading Centre for Organ Transplantation in North Maharashtra.

The Team at Wockhardt Hospital comprising Dr Duberkar, Dr Nagesh Aghor, Transplant coordinator Charusheela Jadhav and ICU team coordinated this endeavour with Zonal Transplant Coordinator Mrs. Arti Gokhale at Pune.

The patient’s Liver was successfully harvested by a Surgical Team comprising Dr G B Singh, Dr Mrs Kirandeep Sandhu and others.

Organ donation is the greatest of donations. The donated organs can be transplanted in other needy patients whose vital organs have failed and need an organ transplant.

But there is an immense gap between the number of people requiring organ transplants and actual number of Hearts, Livers and Kidneys available for transplant through donation.

This is the reason why Ms. Vandana Sunil Ighe and her son are worthy of the greatest accolades. The society needs many more such acts of generosity and bravery.