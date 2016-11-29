Complaint filed against loan recovery personnel

Indiranagar: The officials and personnel from the recovery squad of a private finance company, which is providing loan to women groups from middle class and low income group were the borrowers for recovery of the loan, complained corporator of ward no. 54 Rashida Shaikh in writing to Indiranagar police station.

Hundreds of women were present. Some private finance companies had given loan to needy women in Wadalagaon area after dividing them into groups.

As recovery personnel are harassing these women for loan recovery, they complained to corporator Rashida Shaikh about this.

After she found that there was substance in these complaints, she took these women to Indiranagar police station and filed the complaint in writing.

There are many families who work on daily wages to run their lives and have to face financial difficulties. Taking benefit of this some private companies had given loan to these women from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, it was stated.

Installments of some women are pending due to shortage of currency. Some officials and personnel are harassing these women for loan recovery.

They are using abusive language and threatening these women. Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, corporator Rashida Shaikh along with all women went to Indiranagar police station and informed police officials about this.

She demanded action against employees of the concerned company for using abusive and obscene language. Police registered a complaint against the concerned employees of the company. The application was signed by Rubina Khan, Saeed Shaikh, Maheraj Khan and other women.