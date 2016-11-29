Presentation by FA students on demonetisation held

NASHIK: The young students of Fravashi Academy took up the initiative to create an awareness among their fellow students about the demonetisation policy declared by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on the November 8, 2016. The students discussed how the entire country was taken by surprise by this bold move

It was an interactive session wherein the students were informed about the impact of demonetisation and its pros and cons.

It was an interactive session wherein the students were informed about the impact of demonetisation and its pros and cons. They were also shown some of the old and the new currency notes. Queries regarding

Queries regarding identification of genuine notes created a wave of curiosity among the young audience, as many of them enthusiastically came up with various ways of identifying fake currency.

The interesting session was well received by the students and it helped them understand the importance of being alert and aware of the current affairs of the country.