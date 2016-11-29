Four two-wheelers set on fire at Panchavati

Panchavati: Some unidentified miscreants had set four-wheelers on fire on Saturday midnight in Peth Road area in Panchavati. The cause behind this could be personal rivalry or to spread terror.

Bharat Shivaji Matsagar (52, resident of Matsagar Sadan, Shani temple, Peth Road) filed a police complaint in connection with this.

Four two-wheelers – MH 15 L 6836, MH 15 DY 0759, MH 15 BZ 182 and MH 15 BW 528 were gutted.

One two-wheeler was parked at Matsagar Chawl, whereas other three two-wheelers were parked on the main road in the area.

The miscreants had set these two-wheelers on the fire with ill motive. Three-two wheelers were gutted, whereas one two-wheeler received minor loss.

DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Vijaykumar Chavan and senior police inspector Dinesh Bardekar inspected the spot. The case in connection with this has been registered in Panchavati police station and police are investigating further into the matter.

Earlier, rickshaw and two-wheelers were set on fire in the same area, but police failed to nab the accused involved in this.