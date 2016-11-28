73.28% voting recorded in the district

Nashik: Around 73.28% voting was recorded in the district during the polling held for Nandgaon, Manmad, Yeola, Satana, Sinnar and Bhagur Municipal Councils yesterday. Highest voting of 79.47% was recorded at Bhagur. With this fates of 52 candidates have been sealed in EVMs. Out of total 11187

75.45% voting for Satana Municipal Council

Satna Municipal Council witnessed 75.45% voting. Out of the total 28,292 voters, 21,347 voters exercised their voting right. The counting of votes will be held at

70% voting for Nandgaon Municipal Council

As per information, around 70% voting took place for Nandgaon Municipal Council. 7094 males and 6099 females cast their votes.

76.33% voting for Yeola Municipal Council

Around 76.33% voting took place for Yeola Municipal Council. With this fates of 103 candidates has been sealed in the EVMs. The counting of votes will be held at 10 am and picture will get clear within two hours.

70.86% voting for Sinnar Municipal Council

Around 70.86% voting took place for Sinnar Municipal Council. Out of the total 40,517 voters, 28,711 voters cast their votes. Barring clashes between two groups, voting held peacefully.

The counting of votes will be held at Sinnar College since 10 am today.

70% voting reported for Manmad Municipal Council

Around 70% voting was reported for Manmad Municipal Council. 55% voting was registered till 5 pm. Barring minor scuffles, the voting was held peacefully.