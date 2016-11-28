Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 Rasbihari Int’l & St Lawrence to clash for title

Nashik : In a first semi-final match played between Rasbihari International School and Fravashi Academy on G1 ground, Rasbihari International won the match by 180 runs. Earlier, Rasbihari won the toss and elected to bat. Rasbihari team set a huge target of 284 runs in front of

Rasbihari team set a huge target of 284 runs in front of opponent team. But the Fravashi Academy team couldn’t chase such big target and lost the match.

They scored only 103 runs in 33.4 overs. Mast Siddharth Rikame from Rasbihari bowled brilliantly and was declared ‘man of the match’. He took 5 wickets in 6.4 overs by giving only 6 runs.

The second match was played between Horizon Academy School and St. Lawrence School on G2 ground. St. Lawrence School won the match by 8 wickets.

Earlier, St. Lawrence School won the toss and elected to field. Horizon Academy set the target of 102 runs only in front of opponent team.

St. Lawrence team could achieve the target easily in just 26 overs. Mast Siddharth Singh from St. Lawrence school was declared ‘man of the match’. He took 4 wickets in 9 overs by giving 19 runs.

The final match will be played between Rasbihari International School and St Lawrence School today (28th Nov) on Anant Kanhere Ground. The price distribution ceremony would be held at 4:30 pm.