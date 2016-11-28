32 mn notes dispatched from CNP

Nashik Road: Considering shortage of Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes, Currency Note Press workers are working 24/7. Minimum 250-300 million notes were printed so far and were dispatched to various parts of the country. In addition, 13 million notes were dispatched to Bhubaneshwar, whereas 19 million notes were dispatched to Mumbai. Notes amounting to 32 million were dispatched to Bhubaneshwar via

In addition, 13 million notes were dispatched to Bhubaneshwar, whereas 19 million notes were dispatched to Mumbai. Notes amounting to 32 million were dispatched to Bhubaneshwar via airplane and via rail route to Mumbai.

A couple of days back, five million notes of Rs. 500, 6 million notes of Rs. 100 and one million notes of Rs. 20 were sent to Chennai from Ojhar airport. The printing of the notes have been increased and notes were dispatched twice in a day, informed

The printing of the notes have been increased and notes were dispatched twice in a day, informed general secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse and working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

As many as 13 million notes were dispatched to Bhubaneshwar. 2 million notes among them are Rs. 500, whereas other notes are in denomination of Rs. 20 and Rs. 100. 19 million notes were sent to Mumbai via railway.

5 million notes are of Rs. 500 and other notes are of Rs. 20 and Rs. 100, Godse and Jundre informed further.