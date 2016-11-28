NMC celebrates Constitution Day

Nashik : The preamble of the Indian Constitution was read in presence of Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga at Nashik Municipal Corporation to celebrate the Constitution Day.

NMC education board chairperson Sanjay Chavan, former corporator Ulhas Dhanvate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, fire brigade chief Anil Mahajan, executive engineer Gautam Pagare, Ramsingh Gangurde, Assistant Municipal Commissioner in-charge Malini Shirsath, divisional officer Nitin Ner, public relations officer Yashwant Ogale, Hiraman Jagzap, Nitin Gambhire and others were present for the programme which held near reception cell. Gopinath Hiwale read the preamble of the Constitution.