26/11: Tributes paid to martyrs

Nashik: The city police commissionerate had organised a blood donation camp to pay tributes to those police officials and personnel who sacrificed their lives in terrorist attack at Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The city police force paid tributes to the martyrs at Shahid Chowk on Gangpur Road. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and other senior officials paid tributes to the martyrs.

Social welfare association and real estate consultants organised a blood donation camp there.

Women police personnel Vijaya Pawar donated her blood first. Dr. Singal and sports psychologist Bhishmaraj Bam took stock of the incident that took place on 26/11 and recollected the memories of the martyrs.

Police personnel of Mumbai police force fought with the terrorists to protect Mumbai and the country. Every police official and personnel should follow their action, it was appealed.

MVP general secretary Nilima Pawar, former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Vijay Chavan, Raju Bhujbal, Atul Zende, social welfare’s Rajendra Kotkar, ACP (traffic) Jayant Bajbale, Sachin More, Deepak Chavan, Vasant Sonawane, Nilesh Yeole, Vikrant Avhad, Pradip Randhir and Sagar Bhadane were present as chief guests.

Rajendra Kotkar made the introductory speech, whereas Nilesh Sonje compered the programme.

Sarkarwada, Bhadrakali, Gangapur, Panchavati, Mumbai Naka, Satpur, Indiranagar, Upnagar, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Nashik Road and Deolali Camp police stations conducted various projects in the schools.