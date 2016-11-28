Combing operation: Police take 52 hardened criminals into their custody

Nashik: Police took 52 hardened criminals into their custody who were on their record. They took this action during the combing operation conducted by the city police commissionerate on Friday night in the city. Various types of 220 offences have been registered.

As per order by city Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, the combing operation was conducted in every part of the city. Police checked all slum areas, newly developing colonies, dens of criminals, hotels, bars and lodges. Suspected vehicles were also checked and

Those involved in illegal sale of liquor and gambling have been booked under various sections. Police searched 119 criminals who were on the police record.

They found 52 hardened criminals. Highest number (21) of criminals were from Ambad police station area, but only five criminals were found. 16 were on record of Nashik Road, but only 3 were got.

Police found highest (11) number of criminals from Bhadrakali police station area, out of the total 15.

They checked 67 lodges in the jurisdiction of all police stations. Fine was imposed against 31 vehicles owners, whereas various types of 220 cases have been registered.

DCP (circle I) Laxmikant Patil, DCP (circle II) Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Vijaykumar Chavan, Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Atul Zende, Mohan Thakur, Sachin Gore, Jayant Bajbale, senior police inspectors all police stations and personnel took part in the operation.