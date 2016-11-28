Laws for women should be used efficiently: Adv Bhide

Nashik: There is a need to get knowledge in detail about laws for women and they should be used in a proper way at proper places, stated Adv. Deepshikha Bhide. She was speaking while delivering her lecture on the subject ‘domestic violence and measures’, organised by Rotary Club of Nashik in law college, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

Adv. Bhide said that there are many laws for women, but they are not used in absence of their information. These laws do not discriminate between men and women. As they are working for prevention of injustice and atrocities against women, there is no reason for men to object them.

Every man gets company of woman in the form of mother, wife, sister and daughter. Considering this everyone should take the laws related to the women at personal level. If they study them minutely, then they understand their importance, she added.

It is needed that women should be aware about the laws and should be mentally tough to use them, Adv. Bhide stated. Citing examples of many cases, she gave information about the laws in an easy way.

Adv. Milan Khohar stated that while working for women, lawyers have to face many difficulties.

First efforts are taken at all level to remain marriage of woman intact, Many organisations do counselling at various levels, but as police and security have not cooperating. Though they have many powers, victim woman do not get adequate protection.

Women should not mentioned the name of family members and relatives of their husbands in complaints. If complaint is against proper person, then it is easy to prove it in the court. Women fight in many cases, but leave it midway over fear or make compromise.

They are also expecting that lawyers should take follow up. This is wrong. Women should start their fight with mental preparations. It is also beneficial that women should take follow of their cases themselves, she added.

Rotary Club’s Deepa Changrani, Indrayani Patni and Prof of law college Charusheela Khairnar were also present.