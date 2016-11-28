Demonetisation: Cong to observe jan akrosh day today

Nashik : Congress has taken aggressive stand after hardships being faced by people and queues outside banks and post offices after demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

The party will observe jan akrosh day today (Nov. 28) to protest this decision across the entire country. Jan akrosh march will be organised in the city today.

A meeting was organised in Congress Committee on the backdrop of today’s march. City chief Sharad Aher stated that as Modi government did not make any planning before scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, average people, traders, farmers and people from rural area have to face hardships on large scale.

Congress is in favour of curbing the black money. It is with government to stop corruption, but due to lack of proper planning, people have to face hardships and stringent conditions. Party has strong objection for this. Government should take such measures which will provide relief to the citizens, he added.

Congress party, parties having similar ideologies, traders, industrialists, doctors and peole will take part in this march. People in large numbers should take part in this march, urged former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav.