Contractors undertake cleanliness of gardens in the city

Nashik: Considering bad state of gardens in the city, Nashik Municipal Corporation had completed tender process regarding maintenance of 282 gardens. These contractors have started to clean large and medium gardens in the city.

There are 450 small and large gardens in the city. NMC garden department is taking care of very few gardens out of these. As it is impossible to maintain cleanliness at all gardens due to lack of human resources,

contract was given to women saving groups since last few years, but citizens were disappointed over the work.

Serious discrepancies came to light after corporators accused of corruption in maintenance work. Accordingly, the Municipal Commissioner and

standing committee took action against concerned officials. Following irregularity and water shortage in last year, trees in the gardens had dried up.

Taking note of these, the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had conducted the tender process for 282 gardens, inserting some new conditions to ensure good work. The standing committee had decided to give 60% work to the women saving groups.

The contractors started to clean city garden in Nashik east area, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar garden, Tejoprabha society garden in Nashik west, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan garden, Utkarsh Colony garden, Pramod Mahajan garden in Panchavati division, Saraswati Nagar, Hanuman Nagar garden, Kevadivan garden, Swami Samarth Nagar garden, Indrakund garden and Gorksha Nagar garden.