Demand for warm clothes increased

As mercury had dipped in last 3-4 days, citizens felt shivering cold. Citizens give priority to warm clothes to protect themselves from the cold conditions.

Following increase in the temperature, the cold conditions have improved a little bit, Citizens are rushing the Tibetan market in the city to purchase the warm clothes.

Attractive types of sweaters are available in market for small children. Currently, winter wear are in good demand.

They are available in the range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2000. Velvet and woolen sweaters are also available for women. Head scarf is also in good demand.