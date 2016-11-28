Industrialists should conduct marketing online: Ghotekar

Satpur: While providing 24-hour service for sale of any product, one will get location free-one click market. It is need of the hour that industrialists should use online marketing service without use of cash at any time, stated Joy Web Services’ Soumitra Ghotekar.

A workshop was organised at AIMA Recreation Centre on the subject usefulness of online marketing to reach products to consumers.

AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, former AIMA president Vivek Patil, chairman of export sub-committee N D Thakre and chairman of seminar committee Dhanajay Dixit were present on dais.

While delivering his introductory speech Rajendra Ahire informed about the usefulness of the online marketing and informed that objective of the seminar is to give information about this concept to the industrialists.

Ghotekar informed about online marketing methods, its usage to increase sale of products, why online marketing should be used, category system in it, difficulties in it and measures for them.

Industrialists should use free services for marketing of their products, he said. Soumitra Kulkarni informed in detail about Keywords, LastPass, Skye Pocket app, bookmark and social bookmark services.

Industrialists in large numbers were present for the seminar. Chairman of seminar sub-committee Dhananjay Dixit compered the seminar and proposed the vote of thanks.Former AIMA and NIMA president Dhanajay Bele, Viral Thakkar, Umesh Kothavade, representatives of the companies and industrialists were also present.