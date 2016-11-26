Rs. 14.65 lakh seized at Niphad

Niphad: Niphad police seized Rs. 14.65 lakh from two vehicles during check-up of vehicles at Shantinagar square in Niphad around dawn yesterday. They seized cash for the second time in a span of ten days.

The cash amount and vehicles have been sent to the income tax department.

While checking a Ford EcoSport car (MH 15 20 DV 6604), which was coming to Nashik from Aurangabad around 4 am, police found a bundle of Rs. 2000 motes worth Rs. 9.24 lakh in a drawer below the driver’s seat.

As driver Ijaj Jalil Khan (resident of Mill Corner, Aurangabad) failed to give a satisfactory reply, police took the amount in their custody and acted against him.

Around the same time they stopped a Maruti WagonR (MH 02 CH 8361) which was heading to Aurangabad from Nashik to check it.

They found bundles of Rs. 1,000, Rs. 500, Rs. 100 and Rs. 20 notes worth Rs. 5.41 lakh in the drawer below the seat besides the driver’s seat.

As driver Abdul Majid Qazi [resident of Chand House, Andheri (west)] was unable to give a satisfactory answer, police took the amount in their custody and acted against him.

Assistant police inspector of Niphad police station Vitthal Kolpe, police constable Manoj Aher, Dashrath Wagh, Nitin Ganore and Satish Bairagi under guidance of police inspector Ranjit Dere checked the vehicles and seized the amounts.

The seized amount and vehicles and drivers of the vehicles were sent to the income tax department for further inquiry, informed police inspector Dere.