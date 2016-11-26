District Collectors to get powers of ‘currency chest’

Nashik: District Collectors will get powers of ‘currency chest’ to address economic imbalance in the banks with supply of currency for all banks in the district as per need. Report regarding this was sent to the Reserve Bank of India and the District Collectors will get the powers soon, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B. If they get the powers,

Following demonestisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, banks witnessed people’s rush to deposit the old notes and to get new notes since last two weeks. People had to wait for several hours to get money. There should be enough supply of currency for all banks in the district as per their transactions. Currently, there is

Currently, there is facility of the currency chest in 29 banks in the district. Currency is supplied for other banks from them. Out of 29 currency chests, State Bank of India has 19 currency chests.

Out of available currency of Rs. 700 crore in the district, 83 branches of SBI have currency more than Rs. 400 crore. As branches of other banks get Rs. 300 crore only, they are facing inconvenience.

As District Collectors are very well aware with local conditions, a demand was made to the RBI that these powers should be with them, District Radhakrishnan B informed further.

Currently Rs. 2,000 notes are in enough quantity in the district and notes in the denomination of Rs. 100, Rs. 50 and Rs. 20 are inadequate, but situation will be improved soon, he confided.

If all ATMs start functioning normally, queues outside the banks will be more shorter. A special attention has given to speed up process of the cheque currency, the District Collector also informed.