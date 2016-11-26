Mazdoor Sangh holds discussions with director of Press Corporation

Nashik Road: The chief managing director of Press Corporation Pravin Garg paid a visit to the Currency Note Press recently and held discussions with current printing of notes and the management. He promised to take a positive stand.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes on November 8, there was large scale shortage of currency in the country. On this backdrop, printing of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 is going on at

On this backdrop, printing of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 is going on at rapid pace. Garg visited the Press to get information about this. He issued instructions about how to increase printing of the Rs. 500 notes. Mazdoor Sangh gave positive reply and informed that it is ready to work for additional hours.

In addition, other subjects were also discussed. In the meantime, CNP got bad reputation due to case of security thread, less production and bad work and implementation of three shifts to increase work load and it lagged behind. Some had sent anonymous letters to Delhi to make three shifts in the CNP and workers here are not working well. Mazdoor Sangh was aware

In addition, other subjects were also discussed. In the meantime, CNP got bad reputation due to case of security thread, less production and bad work and implementation of three shifts to increase work load and it lagged behind. Some had sent anonymous letters to Delhi to make three shifts in the CNP and workers here are not working well. Mazdoor Sangh was aware with the situation. It requested workers to work for additional hours and work on Sunday without taking any charge to get workers out of the current crisis. In such situation, the workers gave their support to the Mazdoor Sangh. As a result, the CNP earned good reputation again. The director lauded the work done by the workers.

It has been demanded to repair old machinery, provide two additional machines, provide new machine lines, provide high quality ink, give offline machine for examination of sheets until construction of new machine line, complete the concerned work earlier, hence there will be more production and currency shortage can be fulfilled. The concerned work will be completed soon and state-of-the-art machinery will be provided in the Press, assured the director of the Corporation.

When asked to recruit new personnel, he asked to prepare a proposal regarding this and sent to the chief office. Maharashtra government has given a land at Aurangabad to British Company De La Ru which is a leading currency and security documents printing Company. It is in touch with the RBI and the Maharashtra government in connection with

When asked to raise voice about this in high forum of government of India and do not give permission to the Company, the director informed that following verification of all these facts, efforts will be taken that the Company will not get security documents and currency printing work.

Decision about incentive scheme revision and 7th Pay Commission will be taken soon, he also informed.

General secretary of the Mazdoor Sangh Jagdish Godse, working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre, Sunil Ahire, Jairam Kothule, other office bearers and Press officials were present.