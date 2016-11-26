Voting for six Municipal Councils tomorrow

Nashik: The voting for Bhagur, Manmad, Nandgaon, Sinnar, Satana and Yeola Municipal Councils in the district is taking place tomorrow (Nov. 27). The district administration has completed all the preparations for the elections which

Officials who are busy in election work and citizens who are out of station can cast their votes through postal ballot. The number of these voters is 2,162 and 2,790 postal ballots have been printed for them. Flying squads have been deployed in

The district administration has acquired total 71 vehicles to transport officials to their respective voting centres. 13 MSRTC bus and 58 jeeps are among them. Meanwhile, officials will be given training regarding election process in three phases.

The counting of vote for Bhagur Municipal Council will be held at Mauli community hall, Vihitgaon, Nashik Road, whereas counting of votes for Manmad Municipal Council will take place at late Vardhman Baradiya public library, Manmad.

The counting of votes for Nandgaon Municipal Council will be held at government building hall, new tehsil office.

The counting of votes for Sinnar Municipal Council will take place at GMD Arts, BW Commerce College.

The counting for Satana Municipal Council will be held at new administrative building and for Yeola Municipal Council it will take place at the hall of town council office.

During the meeting held between the district administration and police department, out of six Municipal Councils, 28 voting centres in 4 Municipal Councils have been declared sensitive.

Bhagur has 2 centres, whereas Sinnar has 12 centres. 5 election centres in Satana have been declared sensitive, whereas Yeola has 9 sensitive centres.

9 centres in Satana have been declared sensitive. Meanwhile, Manmad and Nandgaon have not a single sensitive centres.