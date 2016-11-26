New notes dispatched to Chennai

Nashik Road: Taking into account shortage of currency, the workers in Currency Note Press are working 24/7. They printed minimum 250-300 million notes so far and sent them in various parts of the country. Five million notes of Rs. 500, six million notes of Rs. 100 and one million notes of Rs. 20 were sent to Chennai by plane from

Informing more about this, both Godse and Jundre stated that workers are capable to print the notes as per demand by the Centre. They are also ready to print Rs. 50 notes. Press workers worked for additional hour every day and had not taken official weekly offs on last two Sundays.

Press workers worked for additional hour every day and had not taken official weekly offs on last two Sundays. Director of the Corporation Pravin Garg praised the workers for this. Press workers are facing the problem of small money. Taking note of this government released a circular. As per this Press workers will get cash amount of Rs. 10,000 within two days, Godse informed.