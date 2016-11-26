FIA student selected for national level hockey competition

Nashik: The state level Inter school hockey competition was held recently at Aurangabad. A student of Fravashi International Academy Aman Kumbhar made the school enormously proud by being selected for the national level inter school hockey competition 2016-2017.

Amidst loud applause, Aman Kumbhar and his coach Kailash Kanaujia were commended by the director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha in a special assembly for this triumph.

The management and the entire team of the school extended their best wishes to Aman for success in the national level inter school hockey competition.