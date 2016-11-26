FIA student selected for national level hockey competition

Email This Post

Nashik: The state level Inter school hockey competition was held recently at Aurangabad. A student of Fravashi International Academy Aman Kumbhar made the school enormously proud by being selected for the national level inter school hockey competition 2016-2017.

Amidst loud applause, Aman Kumbhar and his coach Kailash Kanaujia were commended by the director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha in a special assembly for this triumph.

The management and the entire team of the school extended their best wishes to Aman for success in the national level inter school hockey competition.

संबंधित मजकूरMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA Image

*

  Show Keyboard