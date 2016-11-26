Women officials to adopt tribal ashramshalas

Nashik : The tribal development department runs government ashramshalas and implements various schemes to bring tribal students into mainstream by providing them education, but instead of providing education, problems are created in the ashramshalas deliberately before the students, it has come to light through a survey by the district administration.

The district administration has decided to give one ashramshala each to women officials from ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade to maintain quality of the services and facilities being provided by the government and to stop corruption and irregularities, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

Though government is providing various services and facilities for the ashramshalas, there are many irregularities in them.

The District Collector had received complaints in writing about atrocities against the girls taking education in the ashramshalas, diseases, food poisoning, contaminated water, low quality food and deaths in absence of facilities.

He issued orders to take direct action to stop these irregularities and decided to give one ashramshala each to the women officials. These women officials will pay visit to the ashramshalas once a week and inspect them.

On the backdrop of some incidents in Nashik district and atrocity against the girl-student at Khamgaon in Buldhana district, the district administration had decided to inspect the ashramshalas in the district. 30 squads were formed for this.

Every squad had 4-5 women members. These squads had inspected 82 ashramshalas run by the tribal development department and 79 private but granted ashramshalas in one week.

The women officials found frequent atrocities against girls, students are sleeping in open and taking bath in open, contaminated water, low quality food and lack of hygiene and basic facilities in these ashramshalas.

They presented the report to the District Collector about this. Very less amount out of the grant being given by the government is spend to provide facilities for the students. These students never get fruits and milk and enough food.

The District Collector had taken note about all these complaints and asked the tribal development department to present report about the action taken about this.