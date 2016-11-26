Case filed against activists of Balaji Foundation

Nashik Road: The Balaji temple at Shikharewadi was razed last Friday as a part of drive against illegal shrines. A case has been registered against Balaji social foundation’s Girish Mudliyar and its activists for using foul language against the personnel of anti-encroachment squad and broadcast of

A case has been registered against Balaji social foundation’s Girish Mudliyar and its activists for using foul language against the personnel of anti-encroachment squad and broadcast of defamatory message on social media.

The complaint filed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Bahiram states that Girish Mudliyar, Vishal Kulthe, Sunil Upadhye, Rajesh Mudliyar, Hemant Jaiswal, Mahendra Ahire, Mahendra Borade, Deepak Bodke, Sagar Chavan, Avinash Chavan, Sukdeo Londhe, Shrikant Shahir, Mahesh Kulkarni, Pravin Gorhani and Paresh Patel had gathered at the time of demolition of Balaji temple and used foul language against the officials and personnel.

They also threatened them and obstructed government work.

In addition, suspects Nandan Bhaskar, Mayur Divte and Akash Kadam has broadcast defamatory message on Facebook and Whatsapp, mentions the complaint further.

The investigation into the matter is going on under guidance of senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Ashok Bhagat.

Meanwhile, Balaji Foundation stated that NMC administration took action deliberately and filed police case without any reason.