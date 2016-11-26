NMC cancels its ‘Granth Yatra’

Nashik : The Nashik Municipal Corporation has had to cancel its ‘Granth Yatra’ which was scheduled to take place from Dec 2-11 due to lukewarm response.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, Shahu Khaire and other corporators had made complete preparations for organisation of the Granth Yatra for literature lovers.

Following approval to the proposal regarding this, a provision of Rs. 35,000 was made for this. Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, only 26 stalls, out of total 216 stalls were booked. After association of publishers informed the NMC about this, the NMC had to cancel this Granth Yatra.

Veteran litterateur Dr. Sadanand More and Ganesh Devi had accepted invitation to be present for inauguration and conclusion of the Granth Yatra. Planning was made for this.

Pune-based association of publishers earlier instructed to set up 350 stalls, but the NMC had set up only 216 stalls.

NMC had fixed the rent of Rs. 6,000 per stall for six days. The term to hire the stall was between November 8 to 24, but only 26 stalls were booked in this period.

Following the demonetisation, the Sahitya Yatra at Aurangabad did not get response. Association of publishers’ Kulkarni informed about lukewarm response to this Yatra. Considering this, NMC has cancelled the scheduled Granth Yatra.