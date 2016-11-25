Five current-former corporators join Sena

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, political movements in the city have gathered momentum. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena received a huge jolt yesterday. Three MNS corporators, one former

Three MNS corporators, one former corporator each from Peasants and Workers Party of India and Bharatiya Janata Party joined Shiv Sena yesterday along with their supporters in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri.

Shiv Sena is trying to wrest control single-handedly at Nashik Municipal Corporation in upcoming municipal elections. Stalwarts in many political parties who are in difficulty following

It has been focussing on the areas where it suffered defeat last time. Stalwarts in many political parties who are in difficulty following declaration of ward structuring have joined the Shiv Sena. Out of 39 MNS corporators, many had joined the Shiv Sena and BJP after they were disappointed over development works.

On this backdrop, MNS corporator and deputy chairperson of education board from Panchavati Ganesh Chavan, corporators Suvarna Matale and Shital Bhamre from New Nashik entered the Shiv Sena along with hundreds of their supporters yesterday.

Former corporator of Peasants and Workers Party of India Adv. J T Shinde and former BJP corporator Sunil Khode also tied ‘Shiv Bandhan’ on their wrists.

With this, Shiv Sena will get strength in New Nashik and Panchavati area. District liaison chief MLA Ajay Choudhari, deputy leader Babanrao Gholap, metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste, Suryakant Lavate, Vilas Shinde, former Mayor Adv. Yatin Wagh, Adv. Shivaji Sahane, D G Suryawanshi and other office bearers were present.