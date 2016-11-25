Govt is taking efforts to purify sea water: MP Chavan

Nashik: Availability of water is the biggest problem being faced by farm sector which depends on nature. Farmers are worried due to drought condition, but government is taking efforts to purify sea water using a technology from Israel. Water from the dams in the districts will be used for drinking purpose and farming at local level due to this.

It will be a huge support for farming, stated MP Harishchandra Chavan, yesterday. He inaugurated the agri expo Krishithon, jointly organised by Human Services Foundation and Media Exhibitors at Thakkars Dome, opposite Maharashtra Police ground.

MP Chavan said that farmers in the district have scaled a new high due to knowledge they get through Krishithon, state-of-the-art methods and concept of farming related business.

As farmers will get the knowledge about various farming techniques in the country and abroad and new technology once again, they should take benefit of these and achieve their financial progress. Government is always ready to deal with the difficulties faced by the farmers, he added.

MLA Seema Hiray, divisional director (agriculture) Kailas Mote and Nashik Agro Dealers Association president Vijunana Patil also provided their guidance.

In his introductory speech, Sanjay Nyaharkar stated that agriculture expo has been organised successfully since last 12 years in association with all. Companies from Israel, Italy and France are participating this time.

This expo is thus truly an international exhibition now. The awards to be given to 26 young farmers for research and experiments in farming will encourage the farmers, he confided.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Manas organisation’s Vynkatesh Kulkarni and others were present on the dais. Former Mayor Prakash Mate, former NHRDF director Satish Bhonde, corporator Ashwini Boraste, Ashwini Nyaharkar and others were also present. 26 youths were honoured on the occasion. Jyoti Ambekar compered the programme, whereas Sahil Nyaharkar proposed the vote of thanks.