Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17: Day 4 Wisdom High, St. Francis score contrasting wins

NASHIK: Wisdom High School and St Francis School scored contrasting wins on the 4th day of the ‘Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17’, organised by Rasbihari International School with the cooperation of Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) at the Anant Kanhere Ground (Golf Club) here, yesterday.

In the morning session, Wisdom High School won their match against Adarsh School by 211 runs. Wisdom High School won the toss and elected to bat.

Mast Sahil Parekh (69 runs) and Mast Atharva Dusane (65 runs) played very well for Wisdom High to set a target of 278 runs for Adarsh School. The Adarsh School bowlers bowled very poorly and gave away a whopping 93 runs in extras.

Adarsh School couldn’t achieve this huge target and lost all wickets in 20.3 overs. Mast Sahil Parekh, after scoring 69 for Wisdom High School, bowled brilliantly to grab 2 wickets in 3 overs to hasten Adarsh School’s defeat.

In another match played in the morning session, St. Francis School narrowly beat Swami Vivekanand School by 10 runs. Swami Vivekanand School won the toss and elected to field.

St. Francis set a target of 150 for Vivekanand. Swami Vivekanand School couldn’t achieve this target and lost all wickets in 25th over. Mast Atharv Dusane of St. Francis School gave a brilliant performance with the ball, taking 3 for 17 in 4 overs.