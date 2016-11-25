Ratan Tata advises government to take emergency measures on demonetisation

New Delhi: Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday advised the government on demonetisation and recommended a series of special relief measures such serving the poor for their daily needs, enabling emergency medical treatment.

“While Govt is doing its best to increase availability of new currency, it may be worthwhile to consider special relief measures similar to those employed at times of national calamities to serve poorer segment of the population for their daily needs and for enabling emergency healthcare/medical treatment in smaller hospitals”, Tata advised.

Such emergency measures will be greatly appreciated by distressed segment of the population as it would exhibit that the Government cares and has not forgotten the needs of the common man at this moment of transition during the implemention of such an important demonetization program, he further said.

The interim boss of Tata Sons also expressed concerned that the poorer people were facing hardship due to the shortage of cash to meet their daily household needs for food and called on the government to take care of the poor.

On Tuesday, hailed the government’s move to demonetise high-value currency notes as a bold act and it will eliminate black money and corruption.

“Demonetisation of old currency notes by the Modi government is a bold act that will wipe out black money and corruption.

It deserves our support,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise move on November 8, had announced that legal tender character of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 stands withdrawn from the following day.