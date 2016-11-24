Interim bail plea of Chumbhale rejected

Nashik: The district and sessions court yesterday rejected the interim bail plea filed by son of corporator Ajinkya Chumbhale in connection with rape attempt on a woman on the pretext of marriage and termination of her pregnancy. As the court gave him a period of five days till November 28 to go to the High Court citing the reason of his wedding, his arrest has been put on hold.

The hearing over the interim bail plea took place again in the court of district and sessions judge U M Nandeshwar.

The hearing started at 4 pm. Lawyers from both parties defended their sides in the court. In his argument, public prosecutor Ajay Misar stated that offence of rape and abortion is serious and investigation into this is needed, but Ajinkya was not cooperating. He has also not attended the police station daily for two hours as per conditions laid down by the court and he threatened the victim over phone, Misar informed further.

Defence lawyers Adv. Rahul Kasliwal and Adv. M Y Kale said this a political conspiracy and police are harassing deliberately. The court recorded statements by the victim and her mother in-camera.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected the interim bail plea of Ajinkya. Considering his arrest, the defence lawyers gave the reason of his wedding and demanded 15 days’ period to file a plea in the High Court to prevent the arrest.

The lawyers from both parties argued over this, but the court gave time only till Monday (Nov. 28).

Meanwhile, supporters of Chumbhale had gathered in large numbers in the court since 1 pm. Considering possibility of rejection of the interim bail plea, police personnel in plain clothes were deployed in the court campus.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya also got relief in the case regarding outbreak of violent protests after Talegaon incident. The court rejected the plea filed by police.

Dr. Marathe admitted to district hospital

The court had remanded Dr. Umesh Marathe to police custody till Wednesday (Nov. 23) for conducting the abortion of the victim using duplicate documents. He was produced in the court yesterday after expiry of his police custody. The court remanded him to judicial custody, but as Dr. Marathe felt restless, he has been admitted to the district civil hospital.