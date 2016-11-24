8th PMI India Project Management National Conference 2016 L&T Construction, Ericsson Global Services bag honours

Mumbai: Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project management profession, has announced L&T Construction, Ericsson Global Services Ltd., L&T Power and World Vision India as the winners of PMI India Awards 2016. These awards were presented by Craig Killough, Vice President Organization Markets and Raj Kalady, Managing Director, PMI.

L&T Construction won the Project of the Year award in the Large category for their Mumbai International Airport Project and Ericsson India Global Services Ltd. won the award in Medium category for Telenor – Grameenphone Frame contract – BSS transformation project. The other winners were L&T Power for their Construction Skills Training Centre project in Contribution to Community category (CSR) and World Vision India received Project of the year for their Chennai Flood Relief project in the NGO category.

Speaking at the awards, Mr. Raj Kalady, MD, PMI India said: “The recipients of this year’s PMI awards exhibit achievements and talents of the companies and individuals that exemplify project management excellence. The awards also recognize the efforts of project managers involved in the project for successfully completing the same.”

The awards were presented during PMI’s 8th Project Management National Conference 2016 in Mumbai on the theme Project Management – Indispensable for Vision India.

The conference was organized and hosted by PMI Mumbai Chapter and PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter.

The conference provided a platform for project management practitioners across industries, government, NGOs, and academia, to exchange ideas on the challenges and opportunities in managing projects that will help translate the vision of India into reality.

At the conference, the Guest of Honour was Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head at Jones Lang LaSalle.