Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 Day 3: DPS, Swami Narayan School, Rasbihari Int’l, Swami Vivekanand Vidyalay emerge winners

Nashik: On the 3rd day of the ‘Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17’, organised by Rasbihari International School with the cooperation of Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA), teams Delhi Public School (DPS), Swami Narayan School, Rasbihari International School and Swami Vivekanand Vidyalay emerged winners, in a tournament which is underway at Anant Kanhere Grounds (Golf club ground) here.

In the morning session, the first match was played between Delhi Public School (DPS) and A P Patel School.

Delhi Public School team won by 9 wickets. Earlier, A P Patel School won the toss and elected to bat. A P Patel team scored 145 runs in 25 overs with all down. Mast Ansh Dhoot and Mast Ved Shinde played the game in handsome manner. DPS team achieved this target in 18.3 overs. Mast Ved Shinde from DPS won the ‘Man of the match’. He scored ‘not out’ 56 runs.

In another match during the morning session, in a match between R P Vidyalay and Swami Narayan School, R P Vidyalay won the toss and decided to bat.

They set a target of 123 runs in front of opponent team by all losing wickets. Swami Narayan School team achieved such small target in 13.1 overs and won the match by 9 wickets. Mast Piyush Lawande from Swami Narayan School scored 32 runs. He was declared ‘Man of the match’.

In afternoon session, in the match between Rasbihari International School and Ashoka Universal School, Rasbihari International School won the match by 9 wickets.

Ashoka Universal School won the toss and decided to bat. Ashoka team set the target of 147 runs in front of Rasbihari International School. A 71-run partnership between Vedant Chandak and Aniket Kumar of Rasbihari Int’l worked very well and could chase the target in 21.3 overs. Mast Aniket Kumar scored ‘not out’ 54 runs also took 2 wickets in 3 overs by giving 14 runs and was declared ‘man of the match’.

In another match of afternoon session, played between Swami Vivekanand and Jems English Medium School, Swami Vivekanand School won the match by 190 runs. Earlier, Swami Vivekanand School won the toss and decided to bat first.

The team set a huge target of 259 runs in front of Jems English Medium School. But Jems School couldn’t chase such a big target and lost all wickets in 13th over.

Mast Roshan Sharma from Swami Vivekanand scored 107 runs and was declared ‘man of the match’.