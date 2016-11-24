‘Shiv Sena has lost its balance’

New Nashik: “With an objective of all-round development of average citizens in the state, current BJP government is taking various steps, but our alliance partner Shiv Sena is reactibng negatively to every decision. It shows that it has lost its balance,” stated State chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Raosaheb Danve in a media briefing while interacting with

“Currently, Shiv Sena is opposing the decisions taken by the BJP government, but as it is our alliance partner we are holding discussions with it,” he informed.

The BJP government at Centre and in the state has taken many big decision in a short period, but the decision to scrap notes is the biggest decision which has shown immediate results. Those who are financing the terrorists got a lesson with this decision. The entire population in the country has welcomed this decision,

Though people are facing hardships due to this decision, it is for short term. Following supply of new notes in enough quantity, they will face hardships no more, he informed while replying to a query. When asked if there will be

As financial condition of the district banks is very weak as per RBI norms, they are not allowed to exchange old notes. This is RBI’s decision and government will not interfere in it, Danve made it clear. Government is not responsible for re-formation of the district banks, it is responsibility of the banks. Government has taken a guarantee only, he clarified.

Speaking about BJP-Sena alliance in upcoming municipal elections, Danve stated that as decision about this has to be taken by local office bearers, decision has not been taken yet. As he made it clear that alliance should be with mutual respect or BJP would contest

