NMC to conduct property survey from December

Nashik: With an objective to increase tax revenue, a geographical survey of the properties in the city will be conducted.

The contractor who got this work showed demonstration of the procedure in a hall along the cell of the Municipal Commissioner. The survey of property will begin from first week of December, informed Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde.

Jio Infosys Technologies showed presentation of the property survey procedure through projector. Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Dorkulkar, project manager (Nashik) of the concerned company Mukesh Kumar and other officials were present.

Informing about this, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dorkulkar stated that the concerned contractor company has formed 150 squads. 30-35 properties will be surveyed in a single day.

In this way, 150 squads will survey 4500 properties within 30 days. 4.10 lakh properties are on record in the city.

Approximately, 15% properties are likely to be added to these. Nashik Municipal Corporation will get a bigger revenue through rise in properties, extended area of the property and change in usage.

A period of six months has been given to the concerned company to complete the survey. The information which will be collected daily in tablet will be recorded in back-end server in the NMC.

Informing that there will be one municipal employee with the squad of the company, Dorkulkar said that the NMC will cross verify certain percentage of the properties of the total work which will be held at three levels for prevention of any discrepancies or any complaint.

If there is any difference between the information which will be got through the survey and the information which is available with the NMC and if there is additional construction, change in property usage and other out of the rule work, notices will be issued to the concerned. A period of 15 days will be given to property holders to present their side and additional tax will be imposed then, he informed.

Those residences which are shut consistently will be considered as unauthorised and double tax will be recovered from their owners.

A slum charge is being taken from declared slum area in the city. The survey will not be conducted in unauthorised slum area.

In addition, the Municipal Commissioner and town planning department will take decision after holding discussions regarding the survey of those buildings which found in violation of cupboard space, Dorkulkar informed further.