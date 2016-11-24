Final plan of CCTV is ready

Nashik: A final plan to install CCTV system in the city on permanent basis has been prepared. As per this plan, more than 900 CCTVs will be installed permanently in the city. Police administration will send this plan to state government soon. Police sources expressed

A committee for implementation of CCTV project has been formed. All government office heads are part of this committee. In addition, Mumbai-based M/S PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd has been appointed as technical advisor for this. If CCTVs installed by

Police administration had decided to install CCTV system permanently during Simhastha Kumbh Mela for safety of the city, but it was installed on contractual basis due to technicalities. After attempts to keep it on

A primary proposal had been prepared to install more than 900 CCTVs at more than 300 locations. Thereafter, the police administration had interacted with the Municipal Corporation, other government and private establishments and average citizens and sought suggestions from them. The concerned CCTV project likely to be benefitted by NMC’s smart city mission and attention is now to the stand by the NMC.

The final plan of CCTV installation has been prepared and shortcomings in it are being inspected. This plan will be presented to the state government. If it is approved,

