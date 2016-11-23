Doctors in the city stage sit-in agitation

Nashik: The police have arrested Dr. Umesh Marathe in connection with the illegal abortion of the victim in a rape case. Indian Medical Association and other medical associations in the city alleged that police took action against Dr. Marathe without any reason and the action against him is discriminatory. Office bearers of the associations staged a sit-in agitation for an hour in Indiranagar police station to condemn this and met the Police Commissioner later.

Indian Medical Association and other medical associations in the city alleged that police took action against Dr. Marathe without any reason and the action against him is discriminatory. Office bearers of the associations staged a sit-in agitation for an hour in Indiranagar police station to condemn this and met the Police Commissioner later.

Office bearers of the associations staged a sit-in agitation for an hour in Indiranagar police station to condemn this and met the Police Commissioner later.

The office bearers of IMA and other medical associations met the Police Commissioner at the city police commissionerate around 3 pm.

The Police Commissioner made them aware with reality and tried to remove their misconceptions regarding the action against Dr. Marathe. Indiranagar police had arrested Dr. Umesh Marathe on Sunday night for helping the accused.