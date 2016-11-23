Hearing over famous fake stamp paper scam begins

Nashik: The regular hearing over the multi-crore fake stamp paper (Telgi) scam began in a special court at Nashik from Monday.

As two receptionists Fatima Ibrahim Malam and Rasana Bomi Anklesharya, who were working in Mumbai office of mastermind Abdul Karim Ladsaheb Telgi and driver named Daniel Kanakraj remained absent, their statements could not be recorded yesterday.

The statements of a clerk in Telgi’s office and official in treasury office will be recorded today (Nov. 23).

In his statement on Monday (Nov. 21), Kisanlal Pathak stated that he was working as chief officer in treasury office at Bareilly in 1994. As boxes of stamp papers which arrived by rail from Nashik Road were found open, stamp papers were counted.

There were less number of stamp papers of Rs. 500 worth Rs. 20,000. Later it had come to light that the stamp papers which were sent across the country had been stolen. Cases about this have been registered at 52 locations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi had filed chargesheet against Telgi and five other accused in the court on August 25, 2005.

Following fixing of the charges against the accused by the special court on February 5, 2016, the regular hearing began in the special court of judge S R Sharma from Monday.

There are more than 50 witnesses in this case. The statements of clerk Riyaz Ahmed Yusuf Mokashi and treasury officer Nand Kishore Dwivedi will be recorded today.