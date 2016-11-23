Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 Ashoka Univ, St Francis, Rachana Vidyalay, Swami Narayan School hog the limelight on Day 2

Nashik: On the 2nd day of the ‘Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17’, organised by Rasbihari International School with the cooperation of Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA), teams Ashoka Universal (Wadala), St Francis, Rachana Vidyalay and Swami Narayan School emerged winners.

In the morning session, the first match was played between Wisdom High School and Ashoka Universal School (Wadala) in which Ashoka Universal won by 52 runs. Earlier, Ashoka Universal won the toss and decided to bat.

Ashoka team scored 181 runs in 25 overs by losing 4 wickets. Wisdom High School couldn’t achieve the target and lost all wickets by scoring 129 runs. Mast Yash Jaju from Ashoka team was declared the ‘Man of the match’. He scored ‘not out’ 35 runs in 23 balls with 5 fours.

In another match during the morning session, held between St. Francis High School and Gems School, St. Francis won the toss and decided to field. St. Francis won the match by 10 wickets. Earlier, Gems School set a target of 112 runs by losing 4 wickets in front of opponent team.

St. Francis achieved such small target in 8.3 overs only with no fall of wickets. Mast Nilkanth from St Francis School scored 77 runs. He was declared ‘Man of the match’.

In a match between Rachana Vidyalay and A P Patel School in the afternoon session, Rachana Vidyalay won the match by 55 runs. Rachana Vidyalay won the toss and decided to bat. It set a huge target of 206 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in front of

But A P Patel team couldn't chase such a big target and lost the match by 55 runs. The A P Patel team scored 149 runs in 25 overs with 8 wickets down.

Mast Virendra Chavan from Rachana Vidyalay scored 44 runs and was declared ‘Man of the match’.

In a second match in the afternoon session, played between Sacred Heart School and Swaminarayan English Medium School, Sacred Heart won the toss and elected to field. Swami Narayan team set the target of 155 runs in front of

Swami Narayan team set the target of 155 runs in front of opponent team. Swami Narayan scored 154 runs in 25 overs.

Sacred Heart team couldn’t achieve the target and reached to 153 score. Mast Kishor Varma from Swaminarayan school was declared ‘Man of the match’. He scored 53 runs and took 7 wickets in 4.5 overs by giving 28 runs.