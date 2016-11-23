Will supporters of demonetisation please click yes, PM Modi asks nation

New Delhi : After ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Narendra Modi government is experimenting with ‘Jan Jan Ki Baat’ to get people’s feedback on burning issues.

Within an hour of the Prime Minister asking citizens of the country to rate his latest initiative – demonetisation – on his narendramodi app, there were 3,700 retweets and 7,900 likes on his Twitter handle. Soon, Jan Jan Ki Baat was trending on social media with “cashless India” stopping to give its feedback on the banning of big notes.

It is not known yet how many have taken time out to assess the latest initiative of the government, but the questions asked are pointed. With several state elections lined up through 2017, the PM wants to be sure how people have responded to demonetization as a step to eliminate black money.

It’s a 10-step survey, beginning with a simple question – Do you think there’s black money in India. Then it goes on to ask whether you think it needs to be eliminated and what you think of the government efforts in eliminating black money etc.

From the fifth question onwards, the survey gets into demonetisation full steam. Question number 5: How do you assess the government move to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes? One has to move the fingers along the wheel to rate, while green and red lights flash on the screen to suggest what your assessment is.

More analytical questions follow. Do you think demonetisation will curb black money, corruption and terrorism?

The next question: Will demonetisation bring real estate, higher education, healthcare in common man’s reach? You have the option of clicking agree, don’t agree, can’t say. Answers to the eighth question will probably be crucial for this government at this point, as it asks, “Did you mind the inconvenience faced after demonetization?”.

The answer could be anything from “not at all”, to “somewhat but it was worth it” to “yes”.

The ninth question in the survey sounds laced with political connotations. “Do you believe some anti-corruption activists are now actually fighting in support of black money, corruption and terrorism?”

The choice is between “yes” and “no”. Finally, the PM has asked for ideas and insights after the country has experienced the after-effects of demonetization.

He also wants the app followers who have taken the dipstick survey to inspire friends and family to do the same. To get a 360 degree view of the big ban, that has put the nation in queue for two weeks now.