Demonetisation: Old notes worth Rs 600 cr exchanged in the district

Nashik: Following scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, notes worth Rs. 595 crore were exchanged and disbursed in Nashik district from November 10 to 19.

Notes worth Rs. 325 crore were exchanged and disbursed in the city, whereas notes worth Rs. 270 crore were exchanged and disbursed in the rural area.

The Chief Secretary of the state reviewed the post demonetisation effect in Nashik district through a video-conferencing with the District Collector and gathered information about condition of the banks, condition of the district bank, available notes in nationalised banks and exchanged and disbursed notes in the district.

In addition, information about most affected department due to this decision was also taken. As per this, it has been found that MSRTC suffered the most. It has also been confirmed that railway’s revenue through parcels has decreased.

The available figures showed that there is not much effect on agriculture produce market committees.

The parcel service of the railways was affected by 50%. Railway administration has expressed its worry over this. As notes of Rs. 500 are not being accepted for the parcel service, revenue has declined, it has been confirmed.

Along with banks, the government has also made arrangement in post offices in the district for exchange and acceptance of old notes.

It started the service across 97 branches. Rs. 44 crore was disbursed from November 10 to 19. In addition, notes worth Rs. 8.96 crore were exchanged from post offices.