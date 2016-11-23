Approval to various devpt works in div committee meet

Nashik Road : The meeting of Nashik Road divisional committee was held under chairperson Suryakant Lavate and approval was given to various development works worth Rs. 40 lakh in it.

There were stormy discussions over non-functioning street lights and cleanliness.

The meeting was held in NMC divisional office at Durga garden.

Earlier, corporator Sambhaji Moruskar stated that though there is ban on burning waste in the open, sanitary workers are doing this and grilled the concerned official about this.

Corporator Lalita Bhalerao complained about non-functioning street lights.