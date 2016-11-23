Implement 7th Pay Commission: Kulthe

Nashik: Founder president of the Maharashtra Gazetted Officers Federation, G D Kulthe has demanded that like at the Centre, 7th Pay Commission should be made applicable to state government officers and employees with effect from January 1, 2016. Government should immediately retract the 7th Pay Commission which has been applied to IAS officers.

In addition, the difference out of the payment they have received so far as per the Pay Commission should be recovered immediately, otherwise the Federation would take to the streets to press for this demand, he has warned.

The meeting of Maharashtra Gazetted Officers Federation took place in Nashik. Following the meeting, while interacting with mediapersons, Kulthe demanded that payment of IAS officers as per the 7th Pay Commission be stopped. He said, if there is a law about equal pay for equal work, then gazetted officers and employees in the state should get 7th Pay Commission like at the Centre.

If there is no payment as per the Pay Commission, payment of IAS officers should be stopped, Kulthe demanded.

“Currently, reports related to corrupt officials can be seen everyday. It is shameful. We will urge government officers not to try to get rich through corruption and not to earn money by harassing people.

“Meetings are being conducted for this across the state. We will explain the importance of the drive ‘live within your means’ to our officers. We support the Guarantee of Service Act fully.

We will not appoint officers who indulge in corruption as our office bearers and will take action to cancel their membership. We are urging people too not to offer money to officers, Kulthe informed.

It is the stand of Federation that cases against corrupt officials should be run in fast track court and punishment should be given to them at the earliest, he added.

President Manohar Pokale, general secretary Sameer Bhatkar, vice president Vinod Desai, Shivaji Mankar, Vinayak Lohade, Dr. Pramod Rakshamwar, vice chairperson of women wing Dr. Sonali Kadam, Nashik division’s Balasaheb Ghorpade and other were also present.