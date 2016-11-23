Women Conclave by CII to be held on Nov 25

Nashik: CII North Maharashtra Zone has organised a full day ‘Women Conclave – Inspiration and beyond…’ on Friday (Nov. 25) at The Gateway Hotel (Taj Residency), Nashik. The event will see unstoppable women share their journeys towards being the change they wanted to see.

The idea behind the Conclave is to celebrate their achievements, salute their standalone spirit and appreciate their appetite for challenges. This one-day Conclave will feature rich discussions, motivational addresses by successful global and Indian women achievers who have broken barriers and reached the zenith in all walks of life. With

The Conclave will surely infuse the audience and leave them not just inspired, but also willpower to effect a positive change in their own lives, families and communities at large.

The event is designed for women business owners, working women, women entrepreneurs and professionals to provide them with necessary impetus to enhance their achievement motivation. The speakers and panellists will take audience on an inspiring journey with their own experience sharing.

Registration fee is Rs.1200/- per participant. Prior registration is compulsory. For registration one may contact Keith Roberts. CII North Maharashtra Zone has urged to take full advantage of this unique programme and confirm participation/nomination earliest.