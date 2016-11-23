Make primary schools free of tobacco: Chumbhale

Nashik: The project ‘Tobacco free school’ needs to be implement by the ZP administration to keep children away from substances having tobacco.

We will make schools in the district free of tobacco with the help of education department, stated chairperson of Zilla Parishad Vijayshri Chumbhale.

The education department and Salaam Mumbai Foundation had jointly organised a programme at ZP to felicitate the schools which are free of tobacco.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Anil Landge, additional district health officer Dr. Daval Salwe, deputy education officer Rajiv Mhaske, additional district health officer Dr. Choudhari, Salaam Mumbai Foundation’s Vivek Wabale, education extension officer Pramod Chinchole and the Block Development Officer were present for the programme.

The headmasters and teachers of primary school in Subhash Nagar, Pimpalgaon, Deola, Thergaon in Niphad, Ojar Township No. 1 primary school, Bhayale primary school in Chandwad, Suregaon primary school in Sinnar and primary school at Boripada in Trimbakeshwar were felicitated by the ZP chairperson.

While expressing her views the chairperson stated that roles of the block education officer, extension officer, centre chief, headmaster and teacher will be important in making the schools free of tobacco.

If children stay away from the tobacco in their school life, they are likely to stay away from addictions.

Primary schools of ZP are important as a medium to inculcate moral values among the children. Considering this, it should be resolved to make the schools free of tobacco, she added.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Anil Landge said that children who stay away from addictions in their childhood, stay away from addictions in their later life too.

Teachers should therefore provide attention to such children and inculcate moral values in them, he added.

Additional district health officer Dr. Salwe informed about tobacco related diseases and the treatments for them.

Convener of Salaam Mumbai Foundation Deepak Patil made the introductory speech. Teachers in large numbers were present for the programme.